Public Safety

Fake New York Driver's Licenses Sold On Darknet Market: Two Men Sentenced

By Adrian Zmudzinski
 2 days ago
Alessandrini was responsible for creating and operating the vendor account PlasticA on multiple deep web marketplaces — including AlphaBay Market and Dream Market. The two sold over 300 fraudulent New York identity cards, four social security cards, 15 false birth certificates, 28 state identity card holograms, one ATM skimmer and 410...

