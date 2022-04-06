RMA of Connecticut Rebrands to Illume Fertility, The First U.S. Practice to Join The Fertility Partners

Since its introduction in the United States in the mid-1990s, metformin has become the standard first-line drug for type 2 diabetes. There are many reasons why clinical guidelines recommend metformin as the first-choice drug for type 2 diabetes. First and foremost, metformin is highly effective at reducing blood glucose levels. But unlike many oral diabetes drugs that were developed before metformin, metformin doesn’t carry a substantial risk for hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) — since it appears to work largely by stopping the liver from releasing glucose in to the blood, rather than by stimulating the pancreas to produce more insulin. Metformin is also linked to modest improvements in body weight, such as inducing weight loss or preventing weight regain in people who have lost weight. Taking metformin may help prevent dementia and progression of chronic kidney disease, and the drug may be a superior alternative to insulin for treating gestational diabetes.

