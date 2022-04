On Mar 16, 2022, TPSO deputies arrested multiple individuals for narcotics related charges while searching for a wanted subject at a residence in Ponchatoula, La. Deputies arrived at the Holland Road residence in search of Anna Nuccio (W/F 45-years-old), who possessed a Failure To Appear warrant for prior narcotics charges. While speaking to a male subject at the front door, Nuccio was observed exiting the back door of the residence and was quickly taken into custody. Throughout the course of the investigation, a search warrant of the residence resulted in the finding of multiple suspected narcotics and paraphernalia throughout the home.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO