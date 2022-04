PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has predicted that bitcoin will surpass the market cap of gold and eventually rival the value of the entire stock market, with a price 100-times what it is today.Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, the billionaire investor claimed that shadowy and malicious figures within traditional finance and politics were currently holding back the cryptocurrency from reaching its full potential.“The central banks are going bankrupt. We are at the end of the fiat money regime,” he said.“It’s always hard to say where bitcoin goes from here. It’s $43,000 today, where does it...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO