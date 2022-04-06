Former Cleveland Indians pitcher CC Sabathia hired as special assistant to Major League Baseball
2 days ago
NEW YORK — Former Cleveland Indians All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting....
TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
Despite the expectation that the New York Yankees will sign star slugger Aaron Judge to a monster contract, it didn’t stop one former general manager from predicting a blockbuster deal between the Bombers and Washington Nationals next offseason. As we saw last year, Aaron Judge is capable of playing...
After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
Opening day will not come on April 7 for Yankees fans. Mets fans are expected to see opening day action. The New York Yankees announced that the opening day game scheduled against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday was postponed due to weather, but it will be made up on Friday.
WASHINGTON -- Opening Day is here and the Mets have announced their final roster to begin the regular-season. In the first month of play, MLB has expanded rosters to 28 players as a result of the delayed start to the season, which was brought on by the lockout. For now,...
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the season opener. New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.
The 2022 season is finally here! Despite a 99-day owner lockout of the players, at times during which the season looked to be in real jeopardy, baseball is back with the full 162-game schedule intact. The offseason gave us many reasons to feel pessimistic as Yankees fans and baseball fans in general, but that is all in the rearview mirror — what matters now is the game ahead.
The New York Yankees are trying to sign Aaron Judge to a contract extension before their 2022 season begins, and their latest offer to the star outfielder sounds like a step in the right direction. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Yankees have offered Judge a deal worth...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are honoring some of Baltimore’s bravest for the ceremonial first pitch at Monday’s home opener.
The ceremonial first pitch will honor Baltimore Officer Keona Holley, who died after an ambush shooting, and three Baltimore firefighters who lost their lives in a vacant building collapse.
Officer Holley died after a week on life support after she was caught in an ambush shooting in Curtis Bay in December.
Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in January after a building on fire partially collapsed with them in it.
Officer Holley’s son, Lt. Butrim’s mother-in-law, Lacayo’s brother, and Sadler’s daughter will be in attendance to throw the first pitch, alongside firefighter John McMaster, who was critically injured in the collapse that killed three of his colleagues.
The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m., starting with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long.
The match will be the 30th home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
To a generation of sports fans, Keith Hernandez is a fun-loving, easy-going analyst for New York Mets coverage on SNY. Others remember him for his entertaining cameo appearances on “Seinfeld.”. But let’s not forget the fact that Hernandez was a very good baseball player. Over 17 MLB seasons,...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than two hours after their first game of the 2022 season, the Guardians sent one of their longest-tenured players packing. Cleveland traded outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for relief pitcher Anthony Castro. Zimmer had made the Guards' roster out of spring training, but did not play in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Royals.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry Francona now stands alone. By virtue of merely being in the dugout for Thursday's season opener in Kansas City, the future Hall of Famer officially became the winningest manager in Cleveland baseball history. His 753 victories put him ahead of the great Lou Boudreau for No. 1 on the list.
The 2022 Major League Baseball officially kicked off Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET when Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs threw out the first pitch against the Brewers. Thanks to a partial schedule and two postponements, there were only seven games, giving us a touch fewer than half the league in action at 14 teams.
