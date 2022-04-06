ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Area games canceled Tuesday to be made up this week

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftball: Christian County’s home date with Henderson County that was postponed Tuesday...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Local Sports Results / Thursday Local Schedule

WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG AT ARTHUR-LOVINGTON/ATWOOD-HAMMOND. COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY AT WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG. PITTSBURGH PIRATES AT ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 3:15 P.M. (LISTEN ON 98.9 THE GAME) MILWAUKEE BREWERS AT CHICAGO CUBS.
NEOGA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Christian County, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Sports
Henderson County, KY
Sports
County
Henderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
County
Christian County, KY
The Telegraph

TUESDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Redbirds on a roll, blank Kahoks; Explorers shut out Shells

The Alton Redbirds continued to roll Tuesday with a 2-0 Southwestern Conference girls soccer victory over Colliinsville at Kahok Stadium. It was the third consecutive win for Alton, which is 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Emily Baker scored both Alton goals, one in each half. Her goal from a Lyndsey Miller assist in the 17th minute gave the Redbirds a 1-0 halftime lead. Baker scored in the 78th minute, assisted by Katie Stark, to ice the decision. "We came out slow tonight and didn't connect many passes," Alton coach Gwen Sabo said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and played better in the second half."
ALTON, IL
The Independent

Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Tiger Woods drops from contention at Augusta

Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape. All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy