Weather Forecast for MLB Opening Day in Chicago: Showery and Chilly

 2 days ago
Headed to Wrigley Field Thursday for the Cubs Home Opener against the Milwaukee Brewers? Don't forget to bring your raincoat. Chicago's weather forecast for MLB Opening Day is looking rainy and chilly. It's been a rainy start...

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

