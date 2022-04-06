UT’s Chandler to leave school, enter NBA Draft

LeBron James’ 2021-22 season is over. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that James will miss their final two games because of an ankle sprain. “LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery,” the team said in an official release.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO