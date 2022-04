The city of Richardson announced March 11 that work has begun on a yearlong infrastructure project on Custer Road from Campbell to Arapaho roads. Originally part of the 2015 bond program, the project was supposed to start construction in July 2021. Construction is expected to cost more than $8.46 million, according to a Jan. 13 open house presentation. The project has received feedback over the years from members of the community on ways to improve the road.

