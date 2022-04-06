ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Production Of Child Pornography

 2 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for enticing and coercing young girls, as young as 13-years-old, into producing and transmitting sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves.

According to court records, Steven Dexter Gangoo, 20, contacted his victims on social media.

Feds say Gangoo’s tactics included befriending the girls on social media, where he would tell them they were pretty and then he would have the girls send him suggestive photographs of themselves.

Once the victims sent the requested images and or videos, feds say Gangoo would extort them by using initial images and videos as leverage to gain compliance into taking and sending additional nude photographs, in poses that he selected.

“If the victims refused to comply with his demands, he would threaten the victims by sharing their nude images and videos with their family and friends. As the chats progressed, the demands became more sexually explicit. When one of his victims stopped communicating with Gangoo, he did just that. He sent nude pictures of the minor to her school friends, whom he identified through the victim’s social media contacts,” authorities said.

Police got involved after one of Gangoo’s victims told her parents about Gangoo’s demands.

Shortly after that, Gangoo was located in Broward County and subsequently arrested.

Legal documents show that Gangoo pled guilty to producing child pornography on January 11, 2022.

Authorities said that Gangoo was actively trading child sex abuse material with other like-minded subjects using various online social media platforms.

Police would like parents to chat with their minor children about the possible dangers of social media.

CBS Miami

Davie PD Arrests Suspected Gunman Wanted For Killing Caged Dog

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department says it’s arrested the suspected gunman wanted for killing a dog boarded at a local kennel. Chayse Billie, who was taken into custody Tuesday, is being charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty. Chayse Billie (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) “I thought I saw bullet casing in one of the corners and I said call 911 to report that she had been shot,” said Javier Borrero, the owner of Aycock Veterinarian Clinic. In surveillance video of that shooting, police say you see Billie walk over to a cage in the back of the veterinarian clinic in Davie and open...
DAVIE, FL
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

