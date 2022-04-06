High school sports: West Port blasts 11 hits in victory over Vanguard

OCALA — Execution of the little things matter, especially in softball. West Port banged out 11 hits, and took advantage of Vanguard miscues that sparked a seven-run third inning en route to a 9-3 win on Tuesday night.

The victory improved Class 7A West Port to 13-4 on the season.

"When you put bat to ball you put pressure on the defense and we came up with some great bunts tonight and that started our rally," Wolf Pack coach William Brewington said. "It shows that if you put pressure on the defense, errors can be made and that helps our team out. Whether we're up by two or down by two, we have to stay even keeled and we did that. We swung the bats well, got some key two-out hits and came away with the win."

Class 5A Vanguard is 8-7 overall.

"I told the girls we have to dig deep and be smarter because we knew they (West Port) were going to bunt," said Knights coach Carrie Vance. "It's all about execution."

Here are takeaways from the game.

Vanguard seizes early momentum

Vanguard came out swinging in the top of the first inning as Alivia Vance reached on an infield hit off West Port right-hander Ryleigh Bauer and Victoria Graham followed with two-run blast over the left-center field fence against a stiff breeze to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

It's the simple things

West Port utilized small ball to seize the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Reilly Bair and Bauer led off with singles and Torri Ferrer put down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown down the right-field line allowing Bair and Ferrer to score.

Kylie Zimmerman laced a run-scoring single, another error on a bunt kept the rally going and Tiara Chavis capped the inning with a two-run double off Vanguard reliever Hannah Davis to give the Wolf Pack a 7-2 lead.

Ryleigh Bauer buckles down

Vanguard, which had five hits, got runners on base but couldn't capitalize as Bauer recorded seven strikeouts, several in key situations. The Knights did plate a run in the top of the fifth inning on a fielder's choice ground out to pull within 7-3.

West Port added some valuable late runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run double to right-center field by Madison Duncan to increase its advantage to 9-3.

West Port closed the game on a high note as Bauer, who did not walk a batter, struck out a Vanguard hitter with a rising fastball. The Wolf Pack defense flashed some leather as shortstop Aniyah Dixon made a nice play on a hard-hit ground ball up the middle and Zimmerman made a spectacular shoestring catch in left field to end the game.

"I've got confidence in all of these players," Coach Brewington said. "I had a player go down with an injury tonight and her replacement came in and did a great job. I'm very proud of these young ladies."

On deck

West Port is back on the diamond on Friday with a doubleheader at Flagler Palm Coast. The first game is a makeup of an earlier scheduled game that was rained out. Vanguard hosts St. Augustine on Thursday night.