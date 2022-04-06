ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ABC13 Weather U: How to stay safe in case wildfire threatens your neighborhood

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BuyH_0f1Nc2yY00

You probably don't associate Texas with wildfires, but well over a thousand wildfires occur every year in the Lone Star State. Around 80% of those occur within two miles of a community, and roughly 14,500 Texas communities are at risk of wildfires, including many in Southeast Texas.

Experts with the Texas A&M Forest Service say this year is on track to be an active wildfire year in Texas due to an abundance of vegetation growth from last year, building drought conditions since the fall, and a La Nina ocean pattern in the Pacific that promotes fire weather conditions across the state.

It's important that you know how to keep you and your family safe in case a wildfire threatens your neighborhood. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains more about fire weather conditions, how we help you monitor them, and what to do if a wildfire threatens your community.

