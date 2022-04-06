St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers seeking information in August 2021 fatal shooting

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with an August homicide in Arnaudville, LA.

Deputies say in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021, following a night out in Downtown Lafayette, Javion Livings, 19, arrived at his residence in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville, LA, at around 3:00 a.m.

Shortly after, at 3:57 a.m., Javion sustained fatal injuries when unknown individuals shot multiple rounds into his residence. Following the shooting, two men were seen running from the area.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting or know the identity of the suspects wanted in connection with this homicide, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030, or via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel