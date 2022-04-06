ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Announce Deacon Frey’s Departure

By Bryan Rolli
 1 day ago
Eagles have announced that Deacon Frey, son of late cofounder Glenn Frey, will step down from performing with the group after touring with them since 2017. "Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now...

