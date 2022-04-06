Imperfect veggies to star in ‘Ugly Dinner Series’

I was stunned to read recent tweets by Los Angeles podcaster Amber Nelson, who recounted being invited to a friend’s house for dinner and then, later that night, being asked to pay for it. $20 for a plate of what sounds like average penne alla vodka, and she’s not at some tourist trap in Hollywood? And yes, she brought wine to the party, like a normal person would. Maybe this would fly if the party were at least catered, with a magician or something extra, but it sounds to me like our girl got scammed. Is this a thing people do? Do read the many responses, with each subsequent story more heinous than the last. Definitely write to me if this ever happened to you because I want to know all about it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO