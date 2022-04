ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone for more than 24 hours while she travelled to Mexico. Cassandra Esparza, 24, has been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment. According to an arrest warrant, on February 13, the Odessa Police Department received notification, […]

