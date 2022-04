NEW BRITAIN – Several city departments are collaborating in an effort to promote summer recreation jobs through a new social media marketing campaign. The New Britain Parks, Recreation Department, along with Mayor Erin Stewart, Commission Chairman Patrick Dorsey and the Community Services Department are promoting these jobs with the tagline: “Love what you do in ‘22.” This tagline has not only been promoted online, but can be seen around the city in parks and on billboards.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 22 DAYS AGO