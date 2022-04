Layne, known for prominent onscreen roles in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Coming 2 America,” stresses her love for acting across all mediums. “I just love the opportunity to play in these different worlds and be a storyteller,” Layne told Variety during a telephone interview earlier this week. “I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened for me in TV and film… But I definitely started to feel this pull to get on stage again. It’s a different beast. And it requires flexing different muscles.”

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO