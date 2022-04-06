ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Debate over LGTBQ 'Rainbow Clubs' at Pittsford elementary schools

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A school board meeting in Pittsford Tuesday saw parents debating the merits of an after-school club.

Parents and students showed up, both in support and against, having “Rainbow Clubs” at some elementary schools.

These after-school clubs are meant to provide a space where elementary students and those who identify as LGTBQ+ can discuss gender identity with those around them.

While some parents say these clubs aren’t appropriate for younger kids, others say they would provide a safe space for gender-diverse students.

“As a parent of a child that is LGTBQ, I did everything I could to make sure she felt safe and belonging, but without other kids and peers that she was aware of in that community, it’s a lonely time,” said Pittsford parent Alexander Powell. “So the optional, parent-signed up Rainbow Club would have been a godsend.”

“I think I would have a hard time explaining some of this to a second-grader or a first-grader,” said Susan Koomen. “I’m not sure I want it advertised in schools because after-school activities are sort of marketed to the kids. So I just think it’s good to ask questions about the books they’re reading, who is teaching it, and what their educational background is.”

The Rainbow Club is over for the year and it would need to be approved by the Parent Teachers Student Association to return in schools next fall.

