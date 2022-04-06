ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve Spinoff Officially in Development

By Patrick Cavanaugh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final season of Killing Eve is set to conclude imminently, but that won't be the end of the franchise, with AMC Networks and BBC America confirming that it is developing a prequel series focusing on the early life of MI6's Carolyn Martens, played in Killing Eve by Fiona Shaw, as...

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
'Killing Eve' recap: Villanelle heads back to psychopath therapy

Murder! Betrayal! Therapy! This episode of Killing Eve has everything — and everyone, thanks to a nifty new title card gimmick where each scene is framed around a character rather than a location. At first I thought the show might be hinting at something, like, "These are all the most important characters who you will be seeing in future episodes," but then one of them ended up stabbed to death, so who knows.
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
How FBI: Most Wanted Will 'Reinvigorate' The Task Force With Dylan McDermott's New Character After Losing Jess, According To Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted delivered the biggest twist in show history when Jess LaCroix was killed off for actor Julian McMahon’s departure, and the Task Force is facing a whole new era with a new team leader on the way. Although details are few and far between about the newcomer, he’ll be played by Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott in a very different role from his villainous Richard Wheatley on OC. Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend about the arrival of McDermott’s character and what it means for the Task Force as a whole on the hit CBS series.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reportedly Bringing Back Major Star From First Movie

It appears that another Black Panther star will be returning for the film's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W'Kabi, friend to T'challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe. In the first film he joined forces with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T'Challa and company. There were no previous announcements that the actor would return, but now it seems like he'll definitely appear in the sequel.
Harrison Ford To Star In ‘Shrinking’ Apple TV+ Series From Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein

Click here to read the full article. In his first major TV series role, Harrison Ford has signed on to star opposite Jason Segel in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy series written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso‘s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein. The Warner Bros. Television-produced Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. Ford, who is joining Shrinking after lengthy negotiations, will play Dr. Phil Rhodes,...
Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
‘Killing Eve’ season 4 episode 4 review: Delightfully Dark

When we last left Killing Eve, we dove into Villanelle’s psyche as she sought treatment from Martin to assess whether she can really change. Following another betrayal by the titular character, the assassin finds herself in a prison cell. Well, that didn’t last long. Almost immediately, Hélène arranges for...
Killing Eve boss promises "emotional, satisfying" series finale

Killing Eve is gearing up for a "emotional, satisfying" finale, promises head writer Laura Neal. With just five episodes of the spy thriller series' four-season run left, Villanelle and Eve's complicated game of cat-and-mouse looks to be wrapping up, as the latter tries desperately to track down the Twelve, the organization Villanelle works for.
'Killing Eve' Closes New Episode With Twist Ending for One Character

Not even "a rainbow in a world full of beige" can escape justice. Killing Eve returned to BBC America Sunday night for an all-new episode of Season 4, and it left one fan-favorite character in handcuffs in a twist ending that is sure to rile up fans. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 3, "A Rainbow In Beige Boots."
Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Fashion Recap: Back to Business

We never thought we’d say this when it comes to Eve, but Villanelle who? Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 begins and ends with what we’d been hoping for between Eve and Villanelle, except instead of the latter, it’s Hélène. She’s prowling the stage of the theater that her father bought her as a child simply because she loved it so much wearing striped Chloé track pants, stilettos, and another casual knit top that would look dowdy on anyone else, doing her best to hide how impressed she is with Eve for tracking down the elusive Twelve member named Lars Meyer. (By cozying up to his wife, who happens to be Hélène’s ex, no less). “On the subject of exes, I hear you’ve had a busy night,” Hélène says, alluding to Villanelle. “You got her arrested, wow—I’m impressed.” (And maybe a tad turned on?) She grasps Eve’s hand—yup, the one she burned by holding it down on a stove the last time Eve proposed teaming up—and challenges her to a race to tracking down Lars.
One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
