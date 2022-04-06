Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Dealing with hand injury

The game between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators Thursday night produced a good fight between Brady Tkachuk and Jeremy Lauzon. The two started mixing it up in the corner away from the play and the decided to drop the gloves. Tkachuk had a bit of an issue with his, and Lauzon respectfully waited for him to get them off before the fight got underway. It starts out slow, but then Lauzon throws a series of really quick jabs that catch Tkachuk in the side of the head. Tkachuk gets in a nice uppercut and another strike before the two get gassed and the officials break them up. Enjoy!

