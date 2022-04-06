Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Dealing with hand injury

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, prospect William Eklund will not be joining the San Jose Barracuda, despite his season in Sweden coming to an end. In other news, Kevin Labanc is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, pending unrestricted free agent Jaycob Megna is hoping to return to the Sharks next season. Last but not least, the organization announced on Tuesday that it has signed 21-year-old defenceman Nick Cicek to an entry-level contract.
Comments / 0