Moon Knight recap: series one, episode two – that’s Mr Knight, to you

By Andy Welch
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Spoiler alert: this article is for people watching Moon Knight on Disney+. Do not read unless you have seen episodes one and two.

On reflections

After the slightly muted but largely positive reaction to Moon Knight’s screen debut last week, we reach episode two: Summon the Suit. Would Steven discover why he’s been moonlighting (sorry) as a crimefighting hero after dark? Would we ever establish which London museum he’s supposed to be working at? And will we forgive the accent now we know it’s essentially Marc Spector putting it on? One thing I have been thinking about since last week is who it might be on the end of the phone when Steven calls his mum and leaves voicemails.

We began with Steven chained to his bed, then saw him making his way to the British National Natural History Art Gallery and Albert Museum, and attempting to come clean about smashing up the toilets. Sadly for him and his gift shop career, there was nothing concrete on tape showing the jackal pursuit and it looks very much as if Steven vandalised the property. That was definitely Marc who emerged from the toilets and stared at the camera, however – the clue was in the fringe. It is also very likely that Marc was the face reflected in the table during the HR meeting. (Reflections are a big deal in Moon Knight, and after rewatching the first episode, I noticed a scene in which there were two reflections, possibly hinting at a further personality to come in future episodes.)

Welcome Layla

May Calamawy as Layla. Photograph: Disney+/Marvel Studios

You know when you are being chased by a fallen Egyptian deity because you have stolen its special scarab? And then your estranged wife arrives on a scooter to save you? Talk about timing. Despite some clunky expositional dialogue between her and Steven, the scene in Steven’s flat, in which it appeared that Marc – while constructing Steven’s personality – had borrowed liberally from Layla’s life (the French, the Egyptology) was illuminating, even moving. In spite of his looks and effortless ability to play swaggering characters such as X-wing ace Poe Dameron , he really is convincing as an out-of-his-depth, friendless museum nerd struggling with amnesia.

Hey, Arthur

Just as soon as Steven was taken by the shady police officers – completely fake and pretending, or real police under Harrow’s control? – he was given a tour of Harrow’s corner of the city, where crime has stopped and people can speak Mandarin while playing futsal. Everyone aspires to speak three languages, food is free, veganism is admired, young men from Mexico provide lentil soup recipes and Bob Dylan songs play over a loudspeaker. Interesting that in using his powers to try to create a utopia, Harrow has in fact recreated some of the more annoying enclaves of north London.

Bad cop, even worse cop … Khonshu and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Photograph: Disney+/Marvel Studios

During the conversation, we learned more about Khonshu and his quest for justice, and Harrow’s time as Khonshu’s avatar, before Marc took the mantle. Of course, how true all this turns out to be, devoid of context, is another matter, but it served to paint Khonshu and Moon Knight’s path as the villainous one and Harrow as the enlightened saviour. Thankfully Steven isn’t as daft as he sounds and quickly saw the grey area of pre-judging potentially innocent people, and that Ammit is indeed the evil element.

Hello, Mr Knight

After being hurled from a window by the jackal, Steven, resisting letting Marc take control of his body, summoned a suit of his own. This is the Mr Knight persona, a less violent, more cerebral version of Moon Knight not unlike Trebor’s Mr Soft , for those old enough and British enough to remember him. While Steven started to get the hang of his powers, he had to cede control to Marc and the full might of the Moon Knight, who quickly skewered the jackal on a monument and looked like a complete badass while doing so.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant as Mr Knight. Photograph: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Finally, we saw Steven and Marc level with each other in a way they haven’t managed yet, with Khonshu revealing himself to be something of a bully, albeit a bully with a magnificent, sonorous voice.

On the whole, this was an entertaining episode, moving the story along nicely, revealing more about Harrow’s motives, introducing Layla and developing the relationship between Steven and Marc. I’m not too sure where the series is heading, but for now I am all aboard.

Notes and other business

  • Keep your eyes on the living statue. His reaction to Steven’s hug is the first time he has responded to the character at all, suggesting he is at least real and not a figment of Steven’s imagination. The actor, Shaun Scott, is listed on IMDb as Crawley. In the comics, Moon Knight regularly speaks to his homeless informant called Bertrand Crawley. Expect that statue to play a bigger part before the end of the series.

  • When Steven asks Marc how long he has been Moon Knight and he answers “a long time”, how long do you think he means? Decades? Years?

  • The expiry date on Marc’s passport was 15 December 2028. Good to know he has plenty of travelling ahead of him before he needs to renew. The DOB, meanwhile, and assuming the episode takes place in the present day, has Marc at 35. Oscar Isaac is 43, and is presumably a big fan of expensive moisturisers.

  • For the scenes involving Steven and Marc talking to each other, Isaac hired his brother, Michael Hernandez, a journalist in Miami, to play against.

  • The song playing over the final credits was El Melouk by Ahmed Saad ft 3enba & Double Zuksh .

Are you buying Oscar Isaac in both roles? What did you think of Layla? Have your say below …

MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

