Glen Cove, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Glen Cove Girl

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
* Missing * Gabriela Calderon Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old Long Island girl.

Gabriela Calderon, age 15, of Glen Cove, was last seen at her residence around 6 a.m., Tuesday, April 5.

Calderon is described as being 5-foot-9, and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, Nassau County Police said.

No clothing descriptions or possible destinations are known at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516–573–7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

