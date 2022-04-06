ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

TOSA helps celebrate National Donate Life Month

By Jesse Mendez
 2 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) is helping Donate Life America celebrate this year’s National Donate Life Month in the RGV.

According to TOSA about 10,000 people in Texas waiting for an organ transplant and this year’s campaign is more important than ever.

TOSA will be participating in many community outreach efforts starting with Borderfest fans in Hidalgo as well as UTRGV baseball games reaching out to key groups who need critical education on the importance of being a registered organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Some key dates are National Living Donor Day, April 6, the RGV has one transplant center at DHR Health and their program has several great stories from families being heroes to their loved ones.

National Blue & Green Day on April 22.

National Pediatric Transplant Week begins on April 25. About 2,000 children in the U.S. are in need of an organ transplant.

