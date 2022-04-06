ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prescribe to Thrive: Exercise is Medicine at Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center

PWLiving
PWLiving
 2 days ago

The Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center has received a community grant from Sentara Community Health & Wellness Partnership. They are grateful for the support provided by this grant to reach a shared goal of improving the health of the Prince William County community by reducing the impact of sedentary lifestyles through...

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

Fitness up for auction: Exercise items from fitness center for sale

Looking to shed some pandemic pounds? Kent is auctioning off its fitness equipment, after closing its fitness center in December. Angela Manley, Kent's Parks and Recreation director, said she decided to close the fitness center in December. Manley said the pandemic prompted her to take a closer look at the center because she knew attendance was low. She found out that the center had been losing money almost since its opening in 2013.
KENT, OH
PWLiving

Update to the Hylton Center’s Vaccination Policy

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announces an update to its vaccination policy. After close consultation with the health and safety leaders at George Mason University, it’s been determined that current health conditions allow discontinuation of requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result as of May 2, 2022.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Prince William County, VA
PWLiving

Well Water Clinic

Do you have a well, spring or cistern in Prince William County?. Learn about your water quality through affordable, confidential testing and become empowered to make decisions about system maintenance and water treatment!. The goal of the Virginia Household Water Quality Program is to improve the water quality and health...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WVNews

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center receives Jared Box donations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Freedom Bank, Bridgeport Rotary and Clarksburg Rotary continued the tradition of giving back to the community by participating in The Jared Box Project donation to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. “I’m inspired by how our region is so philanthropic,” said Tiffany Kerr, RN at...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Is Medicine#Fat People#Aquatic#George Mason University#Eim#Bp#Bmi#Fafc
PWLiving

Developing Good Study Habits

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Studying is a skill many of us have tried to master since our first school days. It’s an essential aspect of our lives as students, from elementary school to graduate school, and yet many students struggle to study in a productive and efficient way. Studying often becomes the dreaded activity put off until the night before a big exam or assignment. However, by following a few simple rules of thumb, studying can go from a source of stress to a source of success.
EDUCATION
PWLiving

National Poison Prevention Week March 20 to 26, 2022

The American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) are uniting with the nation’s 55 poison control centers to celebrate National Poison Prevention Week (March 20 to 26). This annual event, which occurs during the third full week of March, raises awareness about poisonings, the leading cause of injury deaths in the U.S. Many poisonings are preventable and treatable due to expert help of the poison control centers and the Poison Help Hotline (1-800-222-1222).
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run, needs volunteers with muscles to support a Trash Cleanup April 2, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to the amount of heavy lifting needed, volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Close-toed, treaded shoes required, wear long sleeves and pants for protection from ticks and bugs. Meet in Parking Lot East, bring work gloves and bottled water. You’ll feel great as you help clear out an abandoned dump site and help beautify the preserve! Please visit bit.ly/3KIF2k5 for more information and to register.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Leadercast Prince William Chamber of Commerce Brings Expert Speaker Lineup

Leadercast is the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative event and video content. They have partnered with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to bring Leadercast 2022—The One Thing digital leadership conference to the leaders of the Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park area on May 4, 2022. To attend, purchase tickets here.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
PWLiving

Stroke Smart Northern Virginia

Provided by Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. Stroke Smart communities are forming across the Commonwealth, especially in Northern Virginia. The Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services (NVEMS) Council has been tasked by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to reduce death and disability from strokes through a campaign called Stroke Smart. This public education campaign starts with a formal proclamation from each jurisdiction.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

2022 Science Fair Showcases Exceptional Talent

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Congratulations to the 122 middle and 99 high school students whose projects were selected to compete at the 2022 Prince William-Manassas Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Their presentations were evaluated by more than 87 category judges and 36 organizations in a virtual forum on March 5 to 12.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Leadership Prince William Announces Inaugural Class of Emerging Leaders Program

Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce the members of their inaugural Emerging Leaders Program. The program kicked off March 14 with a session on “Driving Team Culture and Your Personal Brand” taught by Steve and Christina Daves. Throughout the eight-week program, presenters (many of whom are alumni of the Leadership Prince William Signature Program) will cover topics surrounding communication, unconscious bias, conflict styles, time management and developing one’s professional development plan.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Addressing the Digital Divide

A recent donation of smart devices to Woodbridge senior affordable housing residents helps seniors connect with the world. Seniors at Lake Ridge Fellowship House (Woodbridge), Hunters Woods Fellowship House (Reston) and Largo Landing Fellowship House (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) now have access to video calling and voice assistant functions to facilitate daily tasks and help residents connect with friends and loved ones. The generous donation of 428 Google Nest Hub Max devices to the senior affordable housing communities is made possible by the Washington, D.C.-based aging services advocacy association LeadingAge, and New York-based senior living voice assistant technology company Volara. The organizations and their partners are working together to provide the Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and U.K. as part of an initiative to help seniors maintain connection and avoid isolation.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Spring Allergy Season

As the weather starts to warm up, spring allergy season is upon us. Tree pollen is the biggest cause of spring allergies. That means more than 50 million allergic Americans should brace themselves for sneezes and watery eyes. Be sure to get ahead of spring allergies with these tips. WHAT...
HEALTH
PWLiving

Farm Fresh Adventures

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. This spring, as the world struggles to adjust to supply chain issues, food security challenges and a new normal, Prince William farmers stand ready to offer true grass-roots products and experiences to bring us back to nature and build community.
NOKESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Healthy Waterways and Sustainable Communities

Provided by the Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District. Volunteers Needed for the Chemical Monitoring Program. With the Conservation District’s mission to promote clean waterways in Prince William County, the Water Quality Monitoring program gets an additional YSI water meter to collect more chemical data. This program follows...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Celebrate Diversity in the Workplace

According to the Diversity Resources Blog, April has been recognized as Diversity Month since 2004. This is a time to recognize the understanding of the differences among people and to have a better appreciation of how those differences positively impact the workplace and all that we do in society. We want to celebrate the diverse county and country we live in and make more progress in implementing diversity in workplaces all around. There has been significant progress, however, there is room for growth. In many organizations, there is still a lack of diversity and a lack of understanding of how diversity improves workplaces as well as the customers and clients that organizations are interacting with on a daily basis.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy