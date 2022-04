The last couple of years have been hard for everyone. Along the way, however, The Flaming Lips have offered a shiny spot in all of this mess. When everything else was awful, isolating and still new and oh-so-strange, The Flaming Lips found ways to stay connected with their fans. Whether it was DIY projects or adorable videos of frontman Wayne Coyne’s first kiddo, Bloom, fans could count on a distraction from their favorite band on social media. The Lips even put together in-person performances for fans who wanted to stand in their own personal plastic bubbles — literal bubbles as COVID-19 protection — and safely enjoy some new tunes.

