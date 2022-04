Your Friday, April 1 article “Titanic Tower Coming to CdA” and Saturday, April 2 followup article were absolute masterpieces. As a lifelong resident of Coeur d’Alene, they really cracked me up. The sad thing is that they are a good revelation of how some of us will not only not verify what we may read but can’t seem to recognize spin when it’s right there in front of us with a big grin.

