CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells AP that All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract. The person tells The Associated Press that the deal runs through the 2028 season. The team and Ramírez’s representatives had been in talks about a deal for weeks at training camp in Arizona. Ramírez is one of the AL’s best all-around players. He’s finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons. The Guardians open the 2022 season in Kansas City tomorrow.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO