ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Murder suspect captured in Lake City

mainstreetdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement located Hillsborough County murder suspect Katrell Montan Hubbard on Wednesday afternoon in Lake City a week after he eluded police. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release,...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, FL
Columbia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
City
Lake City, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout. Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Florida Avenue#City Police#Fugitive#Lcpd
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally shoots his wife at her daughter's swim lesson in Florida: reports

The mother of a child taking a swimming lesson at a North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was shot and killed Sunday by her husband, according to televised and social media reports. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center at 18900 NE 25th Ave. The dead woman was identified by family members as Shandell Harris, 30. ...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy