Baton Rouge, LA

Breaking down LSU's offensive outlook over the next three seasons

By Tyler Nettuno
 1 day ago
There were a number of factors that made former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an appealing option in Baton Rouge. His track record of success in South Bend — where he’s the winningest coach in program history with a national title appearance and two College Football Playoff berths — and recruiting ability certainly moved the needle.

Though Kelly is a defensive coach, he has historically had productive offenses. That side of the ball took a step back for the Tigers over the last two seasons, but with an influx of talent paired with the addition of Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who had a great deal of success with Cincinnati, that could be changing in the near future.

In its power rankings of college football offenses over the next three seasons, ESPN ranked LSU among the top 25, standing at No. 16.

2022 future QB ranking: 16

2021 future offense ranking: 11

Scouting the Tigers: Brian Kelly has produced solid to excellent offenses throughout his coaching career, and aims to replicate his success on the Bayou. His first LSU offense features plenty of talented pieces, but how they come together in Year 1 and beyond will be fascinating. The quarterback room is quite full, as LSU has two veteran options for 2022 in Myles Brennan, who returns from injury, and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter trying to recapture his 2019 form. The future at QB also looks bright with Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard, both ESPN top-65 national recruits in the past two classes. Whoever wins the job this year will throw to one of college football’s best receivers in Kayshon Boutte, who had nine touchdown receptions in only six games last fall. Receptions leader Jack Bech returns as a sophomore, and LSU has several other interesting non-seniors, including Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers. Also, ESPN 300 junior Omarion Miller is committed to LSU.

The big short-term areas of concern are the offensive line and tight end. LSU has some versatile linemen such as sophomore Garrett Dellinger and junior Anthony Bradford, who can play both guard and tackle. Kelly and line coach Brad Davis, a holdover from the previous staff, need transfers Miles Frazier (Florida International) and Tre’Mond Shorts (East Tennessee State) to pan out this coming season. LSU also could get a boost if oft-injured senior Cam Wire stays healthy. There’s good news in recruiting, as LSU added five-star tackle Will Campbell (ESPN’s No. 13 overall recruit) and four-star guard Emery Jones in the 2022 class. Tight ends Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn both played 12 games last fall but have room to grow, and LSU has a commitment from Mac Markway, ESPN’s No. 121 junior prospect. Running back John Emery Jr. returns after academic issues cost him all of last season. LSU also added Penn State transfer Noah Cain, who rushed for eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2019.

The unit has a lot of potential in 2022 with talent at the skill positions (including one of college football’s best receivers in Boutte). The Tigers have options at quarterback, and if they have a good enough offensive line to keep that passer upright, this could be a group that surprises some folks this season.

Whether that pans out or not, with Kelly’s recruiting and proven aptitude in the transfer portal, this should be an offense set to be among the best in the nation over the next few years, especially with the likely quarterback of the future already on campus in Howard.

