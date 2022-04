MILLSBORO, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after police say he fled from a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. At around 12:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the Millsboro area saw a gray Pontiac sedan fail to remain in its lane of travel on Dupont Boulevard and commit a turn signal violation. The trooper stopped the vehicle on Parker Circle and made contact with the driver, 20-year-old Amir Harris. The trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and asked Harris to step out, at which point he fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of approximately .035 grams of suspected heroin and a loaded handgun with five rounds.

