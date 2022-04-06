ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man arrested after girl makes claims of sexual abuse

By James Clark
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Juan Garza, 34, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday for a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An affidavit of probable cause was filed by Lubbock Police in court records. It said officers responded to a 911 call in May 2021 to a residence in West Lubbock after a girl, young enough to be in grade school, made an outcry of sexual abuse. The girl said the abuse happened at a South Lubbock residence.

The girl told investigators that at the time of the abuse, “She slept in the living room there with everyone else because there was no power.”

She said Garza made her sleep next to him. She also said he would wait until everyone else was asleep to pull her pants and underwear off of her and then commit acts of sexual abuse. The abuse stopped, she told investigators, when her living arrangements changed.

Investigators tried to speak with Garza both by phone and in-person as part of the investigation. At one point, someone familiar with him said he would “likely go on the run” if he knew officers wanted to question him.

Garza remained in the detention center Wednesday morning on a $125,000 bond.

