In the peak of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, millions of people across the country switched over to remote work instead of going in to the office. However, with the pandemic slowly turning the corner, as mask mandates have been lifted, no more vaccine requirements in some areas, and COVID-19 cases down at record numbers, Americans across the country are returning back to their in-person jobs.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO