Seeking nominations for the most innovative chief marketing officers in the world in 2022

By Tanya Dua
 2 days ago
Tariq Hassan, chief marketing & digital officer, McDonald's (formerly Petco)

Insider is seeking nominations for our seventh-annual list of the most innovative CMOs in the world. We want to hear from you. Submit your ideas via this survey by 9 a.m. ET on April 22.
  • We're seeking nominations for Insider's seventh annual list of the most innovative CMOs.
  • They're coping with seismic changes facing the ad industry and finding new ways to reach consumers.
  • Submit your ideas by 9 a.m. ET on April 22.

The advertising industry is undergoing a sea change, forcing advertisers to cope with a number of seismic shifts, from changes in ad targeting and the rise of retail media , to the increasing popularity of new concepts inlcuding NFTs, the metaverse , and advertising in video game s.

We'll spotlight people who are powering their companies through these changes; revamping their marketing by using data in new ways; reaching consumers through new mediums; and pioneering new internal and external advertising models.

They don't have to necessarily hold the CMO title, but should be the senior-most marketing executives at consumer brands and should have been in their roles for at least six months.

Criteria and methodology

The list will consider factors including executives' influence on their company's performance, their role and responsibilities, the size of the brand, and their impact on the industry. Entries that are backed by quantitative data to support an executive's contribution to their company's growth have a better chance of standing out.

Submit your nominations here . Check out last year's list here .

Read the original article on Business Insider

