Toyota Racing - NCS Martinsville Quotes - Christopher Bell

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Michigan native Erik Jones is returning to his roots on May 19 by hosting a fundraising event at Birch Run Speedway for his Erik Jones Foundation. The 4/10-mile oval just 15 miles southeast of Saginaw is where Jones cut his racing teeth on his way to the elite NASCAR Cup Series. Today, the track is putting the finishing touches on a massive makeover that will be ready in time for the 2022 racing season. Part of the renovation includes a new event center, and the Erik Jones Foundation will christen the space with its first fundraiser of 2022 called 3 Reasons to Race, which aligns with the three pillars of the Erik Jones Foundation – igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 40 MINUTES AGO