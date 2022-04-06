Toyota Racing - NCS Martinsville Quotes - Christopher Bell
By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
2 days ago
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. Did you notice anything with the Bristol test with Stewart Friesen?. “The track conditions look really good. Hopefully we are able to continue that, and I think we will see a dirt race. The thing about dirt racing is track...
Move over Chase Elliott, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is back in town for this weekend. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make his lone Xfinity start of the season Friday night at Martinsville, driving the No. 88 Hellmann's Chevy for his JR Motorsports team. Since retiring from full-time Cup racing...
This weekend, NASCAR continues their short track racing swing with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The half-mile asphalt track of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the 2022 Martinsville Speedway qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
Though NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition back in 2017, he still makes time for one Xfinity Series race per year. This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr chose the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 in the Martinsville Speedway. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has raced in...
Kyle Larson walked away from the 2021 NASCAR season with 10 wins and the Cup Series championship. This year, however, Larson’s luck appears to have plummeted. With seven Cup Series races behind us, Kyle Larson holds only one win – and several disastrous Sundays. In an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Cliff Daniels, went on a bit of rant about his driver’s unfortunate experiences in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far.
Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ eighth race of the season Friday night. The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval marks the second consecutive short track on the Xfinity schedule. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his lone scheduled start of the year.
The half-mile Martinsville Speedway is little in comparison to some of NASCAR’s superspeedways, but it’s big in the hearts of many racers and fans. That’s especially true for those from the southern part of Virginia, where the venerable track is located. It’s the home track for the...
On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter. With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”
Brad Keselowski will appeal his 100-point penalty Thursday, and it is a process that many view as an uphill battle. Over the past three years, there have been 11 appeals resulting in seven penalties upheld, two penalties modified and two rescinded. That percentage of "success" is much better than in previous years, as many teams don’t bother with what they think is a futile process.
Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Martinsville I. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its second-straight short track event this weekend, this time under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. The spring event has this year been shortened to 400 laps, as Brad Keselowski is set for his 25th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip,’ while Chris Buescher makes his 14th Saturday night.
INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for avoidable contact involving driver Devlin DeFrancesco during the Sunday, March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with...
NASCAR stays in the commonwealth of Virginia this week as all three national series head to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile paperclip is set to host action Thursday night leading into the Cup Series’ first scheduled night race of the year on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1). The Cup race is scheduled for 400 laps around the 0.526-mile track, the shortest scheduled distance at Martinsville since October 1956.
NASCAR Cup Series driver and Michigan native Erik Jones is returning to his roots on May 19 by hosting a fundraising event at Birch Run Speedway for his Erik Jones Foundation. The 4/10-mile oval just 15 miles southeast of Saginaw is where Jones cut his racing teeth on his way to the elite NASCAR Cup Series. Today, the track is putting the finishing touches on a massive makeover that will be ready in time for the 2022 racing season. Part of the renovation includes a new event center, and the Erik Jones Foundation will christen the space with its first fundraiser of 2022 called 3 Reasons to Race, which aligns with the three pillars of the Erik Jones Foundation – igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare.
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., and qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1) Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps, 210 miles. Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting seventh. Last race:. Fast facts:. Next race: April 17, Bristol, Tennessee. Online:. NASCAR XFINITY SERIES. Call...
● Chase Briscoe is looking for his second win of the season in his No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) at the paperclip-shaped Martinsville (Va.) Speedway oval. In two Cup Series starts at the half-mile short track, Briscoe has a best finish of 22nd earned last fall. His best Cup Series result on a short track was an 11th-place finish earned last Sunday at Virginia’s other short track, Richmond Raceway.
No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
A total of 13 drivers will be racing for bragging rights, a trophy and a chance to donate a $10,000 winner-take-all purse to their charity of choice in this year’s Better Half iRacing Dash. Scheduled to air live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” prior to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 19, this year’s line-up has some veterans and rookies set to drive US Legends Cars via iRacing.
No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Back Again: Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30th following a lap 190 accident.
