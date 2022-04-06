ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kim Kardashian shows support for Texas woman on death row

By Paola Cepeda, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PH3Gj_0f1NTpIz00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( KVEO ) — Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to show support for Melissa Lucio , who is on death row for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Lucio was convicted in 2008, and her execution date is April 27, when she is set to receive a lethal injection.

During her litigation, Lucio earned notoriety as the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas. Her story became the subject of the 2020 documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

In 2007, Lucio’s 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, was found with bruises and bite marks, and a pathologist testified that it was the worst case of child abuse she’d ever seen, reported Nexstar station KXAN .

Lucio has denied she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter, and her lawyers are hopeful new evidence will stop her execution.

Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman’s execution

According to court records, Lucio, who was on drugs at the time of her daughter’s death, told police the girl fell down the stairs. She later admitted to spanking the child, somewhat forcefully, according to the KXAN report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0x3W_0f1NTpIz00
In this undated photograph, Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is holding one of her sons, John. Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. Prosecutors say Lucio fatally beat Mariah but Lucio has long denied that, saying her daughter died from injuries sustained during a fall down a flight of stairs. Her lawyers say Lucio’s history of sexual and physical abuse led to her giving an unreliable confession. They hope to persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to either grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence. (Photo courtesy of the family of Melissa Lucio via AP)

Previously, during hours of questioning, Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her daughter.

Her lawyers have said, Lucio, worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter, finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” she responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.

In a Twitter thread Monday night, Kardashian went over the case and encouraged her followers to sign the petition.

“I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you,” said Kardashian. “It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering.”

Bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers call for clemency ahead of woman’s scheduled execution

She also spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , asking him to stop the execution. Twenty-seven states allow the death penalty, with Texas leading the nation in executions.

Kardashian has previously spoken out on other death row cases in Texas such as that of Rodney Reed and Ruben Gutierrez .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Rodney Reed
Person
Greg Abbott
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Death Row#Child Abuse#Kveo#Hispanic#Nexstar#Kxan
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Melissa Lucio: Texas lawmakers meet and pray with woman on death row, pledging to help save her life

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers visited Melissa Lucio on death row as part of an effort to top her execution amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her two-year-old daughter.State Representatives Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led the group on Wednesday to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Lucio faces execution on April 27.“We are blessed to have the opportunity to meet with Melissa, to pray with her, to spend time with her and we’re more resolute and committed than ever to fighting over the...
U.S. POLITICS
Essence

Lizzo Rips Texas Politics At SXSW Appearance

"I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now," Lizzo said during a keynote conversation. Lizzo used her platform to denounce her home state’s new discriminatory laws during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. During a conversation with Angela Yee,...
TEXAS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy