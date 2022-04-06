ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, US Marshals Nab Gunman Wanted In Reading Shooting

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Jonathan M. Rodríguez Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Members of the US Marshals Service and FBI arrested a Berks County man wanted in a Reading shooting, authorities said.

Jonathan M. Rodriguez was arrested in the Oakbrook area of the city early Tuesday, April 5, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. He had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related offenses in a 2021 shooting on Cotton Street.

Two juveniles in the vehicle with Rodriguez at the time of his arrest were also arrested on gun and drug possession charges, the chief said. One was being held on pending gun charges, while the other had been released to his parents.

Police noted there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913.

