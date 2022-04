In the last days of the 2022 session of the Oregon Legislature, lawmakers finalized more than $2.6 billion in new spending on a variety of programs and projects. Some of these programs are intended to help the state continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and address systemic issues exacerbated by the pandemic, including: $400 million to address affordable housing and homelessness; $200 million for workforce development; and $300 million for summer learning support.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO