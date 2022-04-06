Southern to train workers for solar farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In partnership with Solar Alliance, CAC Beardsley Community Farm is installing a series of solar panels to provide the power needed on-site. At CAC Beardsley Community Farm there are always many projects going on to develop the property. On the day of our visit the farm was holding their monthly “Work Party” that invites the community out to the farm to get their hands dirty, their regular seed swap event, and a solar panel installation project. The solar project is being executed in conjunction with Solar Alliance, a solar energy company that services the entire southeast.

