SC-01 candidate Katie Arrington sues Defense Department over suspension records

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina GOP candidate Katie Arrington has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, the Department of Defense (DoD), asking the federal agency to hand over documents related to her separation in 2021.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, seeks the release of public records regarding the suspension of her security clearance.

Katie Arrington on leave from Pentagon for allegedly leaking classified intel

Arrington was placed on leave in May 2021 amid allegations that she leaked classified intelligence while serving as Chief Information Security Officer for the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The complaint calls the NSA’s allegations that Arrington committed a security violation by releasing classified documents “baseless and/or exaggerated.”

“The decision was designed to interfere with the cyber security activities that Arrington was running through DoD, which [the National Security Agency] did not support,” the complaint reads. “Nor did certain high-ranking DoD officials want Arrington serving in a senior position within the Biden Administration due to her close previous ties with President Trump and they used NSA’s decision as a pretext to remove her.”

The April 5 suit is separate from a previous lawsuit in which Arrington claimed that the department failed to notify her about the allegations which led to her suspension.

In a series of tweets, Arrington’s attorney Mark Zaid said there are a number of “falsehoods out there that merit clarification.”

@karringtonsc was absolutely NOT fired from DoD. #Arrington absolutely did NOT have her security clearance revoked. Arrington did NOT leak classified information. Anyone who claims otherwise is either misinformed, ignorant or intentionally lying,” one of the tweets read.

Arrington is suing the Pentagon under the Freedom of Information Act, which Zaid said will force the U.S. government to reveal “what led to its decisions & what we viewed as frivolous (even political in nature) security clearance action.”

Donald Trump endorses Katie Arrington, calls Nancy Mace “terrible”

Just days after she resigned from her position in February, Arrington announced a run for SC’s First Congressional District. She is one of two Republican challengers looking to unseat incumbent Nancy Mace.

News 2’s request for comment was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

WCBD Count on 2

After Trump backed her foe, SC’s Mace says she raised $1M

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year. The Republican told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the bulk of that haul came in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents. Mace said that […]
Katie Arrington
Donald Trump
Nancy Mace
UPI News

Supreme Court sides with Pentagon over Navy SEAL vaccine mandate

March 25 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling siding with the Pentagon over its mandate blocking unvaccinated Navy SEALs from deployment. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin petitioned the court for an emergency partial stay to restore the Pentagon's ability to change assignments for military personnel based on their refusal to be vaccinated after it had been blocked from doing so in January.
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US air defense troops deploying to DC

Members of an air defense artillery unit belonging to the Ohio National Guard are deploying to Washington D.C. this week. The Ohio National Guard announced on Monday that 30 members of the Headquarters Battery of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174th ADA) would deploy to the U.S. capital in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The unit will hold a send-off ceremony at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.
News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry.

 https://www.counton2.com

