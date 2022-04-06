ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Clyburn to Bowie State Students: ‘You Are In a Good Place’

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
Less than three months after Bowie State University received a bomb threat, Maryland’s oldest historical Black college and university received a visit from the country’s third highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives: House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

