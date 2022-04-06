Sign up soon to guarantee T-shirt, spot in Runway 5K at airport

It's no secret that I'm an avid Old Navy shopper. I've found some of my favorite pieces there, from a half-zip that's earned me compliments from strangers to a button-down that makes me feel like a fashion influencer. Clearly, I spend a lot of time looking through the brand's New Arrivals section, and I'm damn proud of it, because my new obsession is a piece I foresee myself (and you, reader!) wearing on repeat this summer. Enter the Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Midi Cami Dress ($35) that's perfect in every sense of the word.

