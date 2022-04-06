ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Open LMS Hires Vice President

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis-based Open LMS has hired Mindy Powers as vice...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Chronicle

Centralia College Vice President Named to National Board

The vice president of instruction at Centralia College has been named as a board member for the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA), a national association dedicated to promoting affordable access to community college baccalaureate degrees. Dr. Joyce Hammer was named to the CCBA Board of Directors during CCBA’s annual conference...
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
Essence

Report: Nearly Half Of Women Executives In Revenue Roles Are Considering Leaving Their Company

The top response that explained career migration is pay transparency. The Great Resignation has empowered and emboldened many labor force workers to turn in their two-week notices at higher rates than seen before. Now, a new report by Women in Revenue is saying that women executives are planning to leave their leadership roles for positions that are a better fit for them in a movement they’re called The Great Renegotiation.
ZDNet

Best online business administration degrees 2022

Earning a business administration degree online can be a convenient and cost-effective way to start your career. From administrative assistants to chief executive officers, a business administration degree teaches students the finance, management, and networking skills they need. Many programs include specializations that grow business expertise in a particular field....
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Connecticut incubator could spur job growth, business development

(The Center Square) – A $1.3 million business incubator is in the works, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said. Lamont announced the anticipated approval from the Connecticut State Bond Commission for the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut’s Thames River Innovation Center which will focus on job growth in the state.
