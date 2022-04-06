ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Justice Department charges Russian Oligarch for violating sanctions

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqQaA_0f1NPnvb00

April 6 (UPI) -- A Russian national has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions first imposed in 2014 over Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

An indictment against Konstantin Malofeyev was unsealed in the Southern District of New York, charging him with conspiracy to violate sanctions and violations of U.S. sanctions, according to a release from the Justice Department.

The 47-year-old is charged with hiring American citizen Jack Hanick, who he allegedly conspired with to move a $10 million investment out of a Texas bank. The money had been frozen after Malofeyev was declared a Specially Designated National in 2014 by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Along with the indictment, the United States issued a seizure warrant for Malofeyev's American investments.

The indictment also accuses him of hiring Hanick to operate television networks in Russia and Greece and attempting to acquire a television network in Bulgaria. He arranged for Hanick's work visa in Russia and paid for his house, violating sanctions.

The Justice Department contends that Hanick was also charged with concealing Malofeyev's identity as the true intended buyer in the deal for the Bulgarian television network.

"Konstantin Malofeyev is closely tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine, having been determined by OFAC to have been one of the main sources of financing for the promotion of Russia-aligned separatist groups operating in the sovereign nation of Ukraine," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement.

"The United States sanctions on Malofeyev prohibit him from paying or receiving services from United States citizens, or from conducting transactions with his property in the United States. But as alleged, he systematically flouted those restrictions for years after being sanctioned. The indictment unsealed today shows this office's commitment to the enforcement of laws intended to hamstring those who would use their wealth to undermine fundamental democratic processes."

Each of the two sanctions charges in the indictment carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Malofeyev remains at large and is believed to be in Russia, according to the Justice Department. There is a warrant for his arrest.

"Kremlin-linked Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev played a leading role in supporting Russia's 2014 invasion of eastern Ukraine, continues to run a pro-Putin propaganda network, and recently described Russia's 2022 military invasion of Ukraine as a 'holy war,'" said FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll.

"The FBI works tirelessly to protect our national interests, and we will continue to use all the resources at our disposal to aggressively counter Russia's malign activity around the world."

The charges against Malofeyev are the first brought by the Justice Department against any Russian oligarch since Ukraine was invaded.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Ukraine#Russian#The Justice Department#American#Treasury#Bulgarian#Ofac
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
328K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy