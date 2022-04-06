Trump was repeatedly introduced as the '45th and 47th president' during a party at his Mar-a-Lago club

Former President Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump was repeatedly introduced at a Mar-a-Lago party as the "45th and 47th president," according to the Washington Post.

Trump has teased that he will run in 2024 but has not made an official announcement.

Several high-profile Trump figures attended the party on Tuesday evening.

Former President Donald Trump has not launched a 2024 bid, but that hasn't stopped people in his orbit from already referring to him as the future president, according to a new Washington Post report.

On Tuesday night at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the former president and his top Republican allies and donors gathered for a screening of a film titled "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump," produced by Trump ally David Bossie, the president of conservative advocacy organization Citizens United.

Bossie formally introduced Trump to the crowd as the "45th and 47th president of the United States" throughout the night, the Post reported.

Trump, who spoke during dinner and before the movie premiere, suggested several times that he may run again in 2024, which made the audience roar, according to the Post.

"We'll make America great again, again," the former president said.

The former president has teased for several months that he might run again, but has stopped short of any official announcement.

Since leaving office over a year ago, Trump has remained active in politics. He's recently held rallies in different states, and he regularly hosts fundraisers for GOP candidates running in the 2022 midterms.

Trump at the event on Tuesday evening rehashed his lies about the 2020 presidential election, which he continues to falsely claim was rigged against him.

Some high-profile Trump figures who attended the party include former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former trade advisor Peter Navarro, longtime campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, former White House advisor Hope Hicks and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, according to the Post.