ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Photos show what golf's biggest stars looked like when their careers started

By Cork Gaines,Scott Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2QgL_0f1NPjOh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3aYn_0f1NPjOh00
Phil Mickelson in 1995.

Ed Reinke/AP Images

  • Because golf allows for long careers, many of the best golfers have been playing for a decade or more.
  • Many of the world's greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.
  • Some golfers look entirely different now than they did when their careers began.
  • Below we take a look at what guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day looked like before they were famous.
Dustin Johnson in 2007 (age 23).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sD8I4_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNS9F_0f1NPjOh00

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6HRx_0f1NPjOh00

AP

Phil Mickelson now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH2zv_0f1NPjOh00

Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images

Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X09kj_0f1NPjOh00

YouTube

Tiger Woods now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V53o5_0f1NPjOh00

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau in 2015 (age 22).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WcXm_0f1NPjOh00

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images

Bryson DeChambeau now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1AJv_0f1NPjOh00

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSJ7h_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Adam Scott now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNKyS_0f1NPjOh00

Phelan M. Ebenhack/

Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4aMZ_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Sergio Garcia now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hQ7u_0f1NPjOh00

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Jordan Spieth in 2010 (age 16).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1291id_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtpAT_0f1NPjOh00

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aR7nK_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Bubba Watson now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16J6yI_0f1NPjOh00

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcwUZ_0f1NPjOh00

Haydn West/PA Images via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OnC0_0f1NPjOh00

Frank Franklin II/AP Images

Tommy Fleetwood in 2008 (age 17)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0uoQ_0f1NPjOh00

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLFsC_0f1NPjOh00

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Justin Thomas in 2013 (age 20).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qePBQ_0f1NPjOh00

Michael Cohen/Getty

Justin Thomas now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SftX_0f1NPjOh00
Charlie Woods (left) and Justin Thomas as close.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVt62_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Ernie Els now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPGUZ_0f1NPjOh00

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5m3V_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Rickie Fowler now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii56b_0f1NPjOh00

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXAOU_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY2aF_0f1NPjOh00

Warren Little/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWFd9_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Henrik Stenson now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vR1y6_0f1NPjOh00

Matt York/AP Images

Jason Day in 2006 (age 18).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDGIY_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Jason Day now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q19HM_0f1NPjOh00

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCAIt_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Matt Kuchar now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1MtP_0f1NPjOh00

David Cannon/Getty Images

Vijay Singh in 1993 (age 30)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqIsU_0f1NPjOh00

Mark Lennihan/AP

Vijay Singh now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGZa1_0f1NPjOh00

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPXYU_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Jason Dufner now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYnqf_0f1NPjOh00

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Patrick Reed in 2006 (age 15)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSube_0f1NPjOh00

Warren Little/Getty

Patrick Reed now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRl2V_0f1NPjOh00

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072Cbe_0f1NPjOh00

Getty Images

Justin Rose now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAdJB_0f1NPjOh00

Darron Cummings/

Hideki Matsuyama in 2010 (age 18)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ciN_0f1NPjOh00

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjLJl_0f1NPjOh00

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ian Poulter in 1999 (age 23).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBhOG_0f1NPjOh00

Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty

Ian Poulter today.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgXau_0f1NPjOh00

Lynne Sladky/AP

John Daly in 1991 (age 25)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmCpo_0f1NPjOh00

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

John Daly now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMe3L_0f1NPjOh00

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka in 2013 (age 23)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rO5zS_0f1NPjOh00

Tony Avelar/AP

Brooks Koepka now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKb28_0f1NPjOh00

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jon Rahm in 2011 (age 17)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wTM8_0f1NPjOh00

Matthew Lewis/R&A/Getty Images

Jon Rahm now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvY1u_0f1NPjOh00

en Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour since turning pro, winning four major championships, but one title has eluded him – The Masters. The Northern Ireland golfer has been close on multiple occasions, but the 32-year-old has struggled when it’s mattered most at Augusta National.
GOLF
The Spun

Details Emerge On Phil Mickelson’s Absence From The Masters

For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters. His status for this year’s tournament was recently confirmed. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Mickelson’s absence. Apparently, Mickelson reached out to Ridley to let him know that he wouldn’t compete in this year’s Masters.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Charlie Woods
Person
Stephen Dunn
Popculture

Paulina Gretzky Cheers on Dustin Johnson in Masters-Inspired Outfit

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

"It's pitiful!" Gary Player defends "sorry" Phil Mickelson at The Masters

Gary Player sought to defend Phil Mickelson after he got The Masters underway with Jack Nicklaus and new honorary starter Tom Watson. Player reckons Mickelson ought to be welcomed back into the golf community after his comments and dealings with Saudi Arabia as he sought to establish a new golf league with Greg Norman.
GOLF
The Independent

Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date

Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.In his first top-level event since almost losing his right leg following an horrific car crash last February, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Sungjae Im.And while that was undoubtedly impressive, it remained to be seen if the 46-year-old could cope with back-to-back rounds on an undulating course playing longer than ever due to the soft conditions.“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” Woods said of his recovery....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Ap
Golf.com

His home island only has 27 holes. Now he’s playing in the Masters

Think about every 19-year-old you’ve ever met. What are they doing this weekend? My little brother, a college freshman, will probably be sitting in a shoebox college dorm, drinking cheap vodka and wondering what on Earth he’s going to major in (sorry, Brendan). Cayman Islands-native Aaron Jarvis is not doing that this weekend. Aaron Jarvis is playing in the Masters.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds, picks, predictions: Tiger Woods projection by top-rated golf model that nailed U.S. Open

In Tuesday's press conference, Tiger Woods said he feels like he'll play when the 2022 Masters gets underway on Thursday. Woods was the center of attention in Monday's practice round as patrons lined Augusta National's fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of the five-time Masters champion. If Woods plays this week, he'll be part of a loaded 2022 Masters field that includes major champions like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Should you back Woods when the first 2022 Masters tee times begin at 8 a.m. ET?
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Masters, tee times of first and second round

Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 86th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. The five-time Masters champion gave an update on...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Masters notebook: Weir, Hughes share win at Par 3 contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — As tradition dictates, there is now very bad news to report about Canadian golfers Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes. Neither will win the Masters. That is, if you believe the superstition — or at least, believe in the history. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, a trend that Weir and Hughes will both try to buck when this year’s tournament starts Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
GOLF
Golf.com

Live blog: Follow Tiger Woods in Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta National

Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated return to professional golf at the 2022 Masters on Thursday, where he blew away expectations by shooting a one-under 71 to get into contention. Now Tiger is ready to take on the second round and try to make the cut. Follow along as we track all the Masters action on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by proven model that nailed seven golf majors

Nine years ago, Adam Scott became the first Australian to win a green jacket, but it's another Aussie that's getting more attention ahead of the 2022 Masters. Cameron Smith already won twice on tour this year and was runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club two years ago. That performance saw Smith become the first golfer in Masters history with four rounds in the 60s. A similar type of showing at the Masters 2022 could result in the first major victory of his career.
GOLF
Business Insider

Business Insider

454K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy