Photos show what golf's biggest stars looked like when their careers started
By Cork Gaines,Scott Davis
Business Insider
2 days ago
Because golf allows for long careers, many of the best golfers have been playing for a decade or more.
Many of the world's greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.
Some golfers look entirely different now than they did when their careers began.
Below we take a look at what guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day looked like before they were famous.
Dustin Johnson in 2007 (age 23). Dustin Johnson now. Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20). Phil Mickelson now. Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14). Tiger Woods now. Bryson DeChambeau in 2015 (age 22). Bryson DeChambeau now. Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20). Adam Scott now. Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18). Sergio Garcia now. Jordan Spieth in 2010 (age 16). Jordan Spieth now. Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27). Bubba Watson now. Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17). Rory McIlroy now. Tommy Fleetwood in 2008 (age 17) Tommy Fleetwood now. Justin Thomas in 2013 (age 20). Justin Thomas now. Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20). Ernie Els now. Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18). Rickie Fowler now. Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30). Miguel Angel Jimenez now. Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24). Henrik Stenson now. Jason Day in 2006 (age 18). Jason Day now. Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19). Matt Kuchar now. Vijay Singh in 1993 (age 30) Vijay Singh now. Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26). Jason Dufner now. Patrick Reed in 2006 (age 15) Patrick Reed now. Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17). Justin Rose now. Hideki Matsuyama in 2010 (age 18) Hideki Matsuyama now. Ian Poulter in 1999 (age 23). Ian Poulter today. John Daly in 1991 (age 25) John Daly now. Brooks Koepka in 2013 (age 23) Brooks Koepka now. Jon Rahm in 2011 (age 17) Jon Rahm now. Read the original article on Business Insider
Rory McIlroy has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour since turning pro, winning four major championships, but one title has eluded him – The Masters. The Northern Ireland golfer has been close on multiple occasions, but the 32-year-old has struggled when it’s mattered most at Augusta National.
For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters. His status for this year’s tournament was recently confirmed. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Mickelson’s absence. Apparently, Mickelson reached out to Ridley to let him know that he wouldn’t compete in this year’s Masters.
Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.
Gary Player sought to defend Phil Mickelson after he got The Masters underway with Jack Nicklaus and new honorary starter Tom Watson. Player reckons Mickelson ought to be welcomed back into the golf community after his comments and dealings with Saudi Arabia as he sought to establish a new golf league with Greg Norman.
April 7 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the golfing favorites to win the 2022 Masters Tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday in Augusta, Ga., as Tiger Woods makes his return to a PGA Tour event. The first group tees up for the first major of the 2022...
Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.In his first top-level event since almost losing his right leg following an horrific car crash last February, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Sungjae Im.And while that was undoubtedly impressive, it remained to be seen if the 46-year-old could cope with back-to-back rounds on an undulating course playing longer than ever due to the soft conditions.“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” Woods said of his recovery....
Think about every 19-year-old you’ve ever met. What are they doing this weekend? My little brother, a college freshman, will probably be sitting in a shoebox college dorm, drinking cheap vodka and wondering what on Earth he’s going to major in (sorry, Brendan). Cayman Islands-native Aaron Jarvis is not doing that this weekend. Aaron Jarvis is playing in the Masters.
In Tuesday's press conference, Tiger Woods said he feels like he'll play when the 2022 Masters gets underway on Thursday. Woods was the center of attention in Monday's practice round as patrons lined Augusta National's fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of the five-time Masters champion. If Woods plays this week, he'll be part of a loaded 2022 Masters field that includes major champions like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Should you back Woods when the first 2022 Masters tee times begin at 8 a.m. ET?
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 86th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. The five-time Masters champion gave an update on...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — As tradition dictates, there is now very bad news to report about Canadian golfers Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes. Neither will win the Masters. That is, if you believe the superstition — or at least, believe in the history. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, a trend that Weir and Hughes will both try to buck when this year’s tournament starts Thursday.
Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style.
The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament.
Keep reading...
Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated return to professional golf at the 2022 Masters on Thursday, where he blew away expectations by shooting a one-under 71 to get into contention. Now Tiger is ready to take on the second round and try to make the cut. Follow along as we track all the Masters action on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club.
In one of the most incredible stories in recent memory, Tiger Woods is teeing it up to play at The Masters less than 14 months after his horrific car crash that resulted in open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his lower right leg. The news has captivated...
Nine years ago, Adam Scott became the first Australian to win a green jacket, but it's another Aussie that's getting more attention ahead of the 2022 Masters. Cameron Smith already won twice on tour this year and was runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club two years ago. That performance saw Smith become the first golfer in Masters history with four rounds in the 60s. A similar type of showing at the Masters 2022 could result in the first major victory of his career.
Comments / 0