Oakland County, MI

Oakland County man could face charges after living with dead body in his bathroom for a month

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – A man who allegedly lived with a corpse in his bathroom for a month in Oakland County is behind bars and could be facing charges.

While the 50-year-old man could potentially face jail time after the discovery on Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy revealed there was no foul play in the death of a 76-year-old man.

He died of natural causes, authorities said, but they did not give an exact cause of death.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Caberfae Trail around 2 a.m. Tuesday to do a welfare check on the elderly man.

When authorities showed up, the 50-year-old man – who also lives at the home – told police the other man was just sleeping upstairs.

But after deputies insisted they needed to talk to the man to confirm his well being, the 50-year-old admitted he had been dead for approximately one month.

Authorities found the elderly man lying in the bathroom and brought the other man into custody for questioning.

Police are still investigating why the other man living in the home failed to report his death.

If the prosecutor files charges against the 50-year-old man for failing to report a death, he could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Police officials have not released the name of either man.

