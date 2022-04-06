ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Here's how area chambers and Barksdale Air Force Base are teaming up to help vets find jobs

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0f1NPYda00

The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that they will be teaming up with local chambers and local industries to host a job fair.

They are co-hosting with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) Airman & Family Readiness Center, Good Will Industries, Department of Labor and Department of Veteran Affairs to host the spring Veteran & Spouse Job and Resource Fair.

"It is our honor to be part of a community that shows such overwhelming support towards our military community," BAFB Airman & Family Readiness Center said. "We are very excited to be part of this partnership and in co-hosting the spring Veteran & Military Spouse Job and Education Resource Fair."

This is considered a premier veteran and spouse hiring event in the region, and will be hosted Tuesday, April 12, at the Bossier Civic Center.

"Our goal is to positively impact employment opportunities of our transitioning service members, their families, and our unemployed veterans in the Ark-La-Tex region," Bossier Chamber of Commerce said.

BAFB Airman & Family Readiness Center said:

"The Barksdale AFB Employment Assistance Program (EAP), as part of the Airman & Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) mission, supports our veterans, military family members, and community civilians in achieving successful employment. We offer workshops that support skills and resume development to match candidates with local/nation-wide employment and education resource opportunities."

During this fair human resources departments can engage with veteran & military spouses and communicate the proper steps to applying for positions with great local/nationwide companies.

The job fair will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. On-the-spot interviews and hiring is permitted and encouraged.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Army Times

VA’s caregiver review would’ve booted 90% of young vets from program

Veterans Affairs officials were on pace to boot 90% of post-9/11 veterans receiving caregivers benefits as part of an ongoing overhaul of the support program before announcing a moratorium on dismissals this week, according to new data released by the department. The figure is far above the 33% estimate VA...
MILITARY
Army Times

KW Military aims to help veterans launch real estate careers

Levi Rodgers was a 21-year-old soldier when he set his mind to buy a double-wide trailer near Fort Bragg – it had a hot tub, after all. But Gary Langdon, his real estate agent, sat the young soldier down, tore up the contract for the trailer and gave him 30 seconds of advice. He advised him to buy a fixer upper a little further away — with blue carpet, no less — that ultimately set him on a path not only to a successful real estate career, but a chance to help other servicemen and women find meaningful and lucrative work.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
Government
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
907
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy