Ambulance review: Michael Bay goes full-crazy in a wildly adrenalized action throwback

By Leah Greenblatt
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in Ambulance, a minor character, a cop, starts riffing on an old Sean Connery quote from the 1996 action thriller The Rock. "You know, The Rock?" he prods his partner, a rookie just out of the academy. "Yeah, he was a wrestler," the partner replies happily, "Then he became...

ew.com

ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Receives Discouraging Update

Don't expect to see a Thor 4 trailer anytime soon. It goes without saying that Taika Waititi should be given all the credit in the world for turning the Thor film series into a fun and thrilling franchise. This is why it's no longer surprising how fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the fourth sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Chris Hemsworth-led project is scheduled to hit cinemas this July but bafflingly enough, we still haven't seen the trailer for the film.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ambulance review – a decent B-movie spoiled by the Michael Bay treatment

An endless sprawl of a film set in the endless sprawl of LA, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is well over two hours long, and most of the running time is taken up by “a very expensive car chase”, as one supporting character points out, while cop cars perform slow-mo somersaults from the freeway. A tale of two estranged brothers, Danny (a vein-popping Jake Gyllenhaal, giving arguably the most Michael Bay performance in the history of Michael Bay films) and Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and a heist gone wrong, Ambulance is based on a 2005 Danish picture of the same name. The original clocked in at a lean 76 minutes, but in the hands of Bay, a long-term advocate of the maxim “more is more”, the story is pumped up, steroidal and unwieldy. It’s a pity, because at the core of the film, partially concealed by Bay’s posturing and swagger, is a bracing, slickly executed B-movie – Danny and Will hijack an ambulance: inside is a critically injured cop and a ballsy paramedic (Eiza González); outside are guns, explosives and a lot of very angry law enforcement officers.
MOVIES
EW.com

Bobby Rydell, '60s teen idol and Bye Bye Birdie star, dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, who rose to fame in the late-'50s and early-'60s as a popular teen idol and actor, died April 5 at age 79, EW has confirmed. Rydell died of non-COVID-related pneumonia complications. Born Robert Louis Ridarelli in Philadelphia in 1942, he changed his name to Bobby Rydell as a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Sherlock Holmes’ Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO Max With Robert Downey Jr. Producing

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and Warner Bros. are looking to build a Sherlock Holmes film-TV universe in the mold of the TV series offshoots of Suicide Squad and The Batman on the WarnerMedia streamer. We hear that two potential spinoff series from the Warner Bros. movie franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are in early development at HBO Max. Executive produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, each of the proposed series would focus on a different character. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell are exec producing alongside...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kanye West reportedly drops out of Coachella headliner slot with fewer than 2 weeks to go

From the looks of it, Kanye "Ye" West is out of another major performance. One day after the Grammy Awards (at which the Donda rapper was originally supposed to perform before being removed over his social media slur against host Trevor Noah), West has reportedly dropped out of his headlining slot at the upcoming Coachella festival, according to several published reports, including TMZ, which first reported the news.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Ambulance’ review: Michael Bay’s high-stakes thrill-ride through the streets of LA

Five minutes into the premiere of Ambulance, director Michael Bay ordered the projectionist to turn the film off. Still making his way back to his seat when the movie started, he wanted to make sure he was settled before he could enjoy the experience properly. He might have seen the film a dozen times already at every other European gala, but if there’s one thing Bay cares about, it’s his audience. “Sorry London!” he yelled from the balcony, sitting back down with his popcorn and a grin on his face.
MOVIES
NME

5 reasons you should watch Michael Bay’s new blockbuster ‘Ambulance’

In association with Universal Pictures. Michael Bay, director of Bad Boys, Armageddon, Transformers and The Rock, returns with Ambulance, another astonishing action spectacular. It’s the story of war veteran Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who asks his adoptive brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), a career criminal, to help raise $231,000 to pay for his wife’s cancer treatment. Instead of lending him the money, Danny suggests Will join him on a $32 million bank robbery, which goes disastrously wrong when a cop gets shot.
MOVIES

