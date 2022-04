The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.

